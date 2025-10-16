Bottles and Bites: Graze Craze Uncorks Experiential Wine Pairing Board

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, October 16, 2025 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Graze Craze® is raising a glass to the launch of its new Wine Pairing Board. The pace-setting brand has created a first-of-its-kind charcuterie experience comprised of a selection of sweet and savory foods in partnership with "snob-free sommelier" Warner Boin Dowlearn, for wine pairings made simple and snackable.

Debuting just in time for the holidays, the partnership takes Graze Craze's handcrafted charcuterie and blends it with Dowlearn's wine expertise. Each board includes a Pocket Guide to Wine Pairings created in collaboration with Dowlearn's company, Confidence Uncorked, so that guests can pair confidently at home — one bite and one sip at a time.

Graze Craze is charcuterie shops whose expert teams of Grazologists™ are dedicated to helping clients "Celebrate Everything." They curate charcuterie boards using a variety of ingredients, including premium meats and cheeses, fresh fruits, crisp vegetables and more, accompanied by house-made sauces, dips and jams. Each food display features a complementary blend of flavors, colors, and textures for the ultimate grazing experience.

"I'm so honored to partner with Graze Craze to help curate this guide," said Dowlearn, a certified sommelier whose engaging approach to the grape has helped her amass a significant following on TikTok and Instagram. "We both share a belief that wine should be fun, approachable and delicious, but many people still worry that they'll make the 'wrong' choice. We've removed the uncertainty with Graze Craze's stunning Wine Pairing Board and the Pocket Guide."

The Wine Pairing Board offers a wide choice of Graze Craze favorites, from luscious dips to hearty meats and cheeses, succulent fruits and indulgent chocolate. It comes in three sizes to accommodate all group sizes and celebrations: Large for corporate events or large private tastings (serves up to 20 grazers), Small for intimate gatherings (up to 10 grazers), and the Picnic Box for date night or girls' night in (up to four grazers). The Pocket Guide to Wine Pairings complements these boards and boxes perfectly, creating a charcuterie experience unlike any other that offers sophisticated insights into red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines, all enjoyed in the comfort of home.

"This collaboration is more than just a new product; it's an experience," said Cory Hibbard, President of Graze Craze. "Our guests have been asking for something that feels upscale but still approachable, and Warner helped bring that vision to life. It's a fun way to feel more confident in your wine choices, while enjoying the high-quality product Graze Craze is known for among charcuterie lovers."

SOURCE Graze Craze

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.