Chicken Salad Chick Expands Florida Footprint With New Viera Restaurant

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Chicken Salad Chick announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Viera. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, October 21, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, October 21 – Free Chicken Salad for a Yearto the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Wednesday, October 22 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler.**

Thursday, October 23 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Red Picnic Blanket.**

Friday, October 24 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler with lid & straw.**

Saturday, October 25 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Teal Cooler and Large Quick Chick on a future visit.**

Chicken Salad Chick of Viera is owned and operated by franchise owners, Cathy Brown and Allison Gibson. This restaurant marks the second location for the mother-daughter team, supported by their husbands, James Brown and Stuart Gibson, who also serve as partners. Before signing on as a franchise owners with Chicken Salad Chick, Cathy served as general manager of high-volume vision centers, while Allison worked in the dental field. Combined, the family brings over 40 years of experience in customer service and team leadership to their new endeavor.

"We are so excited to bring another Chicken Salad Chick to Brevard County," said Cathy Brown, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Viera. "We've been welcomed with open arms once already with our last opening in Melbourne. We're thrilled to be joining the Viera community and can't wait to share Chicken Salad Chick's signature Southern hospitality with our new friends and neighbors."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts.

"We're excited to grow Chicken Salad Chick's presence alongside Cathy and Allison," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Viera is a vibrant and family-oriented community. Cathy and Allison are a great fit, bringing strong leadership, expertise, and a true passion for hospitality to the restaurant and the Viera community."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Viera team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Viera, the restaurant will be raising money for The Children's Hunger Project, which provides weekend meals and fights childhood hunger and malnutrition during the school year in Brevard County.

Chicken Salad Chick of Viera will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8:00pm.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guest must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older and purchase a Chick Trio. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

