Firehouse Subs® Opens in Clearwater, Florida

October 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

The Clearwater restaurant is owned and operated by Colin Means, a Tampa-area franchisee whose journey reflects the opportunities Firehouse Subs provides. Colin began his career with the brand at 21 years old as a team member. Over the next several years, he worked his way up to General Manager before becoming a franchisee in 2020, during the height of the pandemic.

“Opening Firehouse Subs restaurant is an incredible honor,” said Means. “I’m grateful for the support of my amazing team and our corporate leadership, and I’m excited to keep growing with a brand that truly makes a difference in its communities.”

Founded in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida, Firehouse Subs is built on a heritage of hearty, flavorful food, exceptional guest service and a longstanding commitment to public safety. Through its Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®, the brand has awarded over $102 million in lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“Reaching our 1,400th restaurant is an exciting milestone that showcases the energy and dedication of our franchisees and team members,” said Mike Hancock, President of Firehouse Subs.

The Clearwater restaurant is open for business, operating from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

