Nékter® to Open New Location in South Pasadena

October 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // SOUTH PASADENA, CA—Nékter® opening of its latest location in California. The new Nékter will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, October 18th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature special offers, including $5 Iconic Smoothies & Juices and $8 Iconic Bowls available all day. Additionally, customers who make a purchase of $15 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. will receive a free Protein Waffle.

Raymond Valencia, a resident with over a decade of professional experience in leadership roles focused on process improvement, budget management, and data analytics, owns and operates the new location. Valencia, who lives in Rosemead, was drawn to Nékter's mission to support a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

"I was attracted to Nékter because of its commitment to total ingredient transparency and unique product offerings," said Valencia, Owner of the South Pasadena Nékter. "I genuinely believe in the brand and am excited to play a role in helping it grow."

The location is designed to serve the community's active and health-conscious residents. Valencia believes that South Pasadena is the perfect match for the brand's core values—health, wellness, and mindful living.

“The South Pasadena community aligns perfectly with Nékter’s values,” continued Valencia. “It's a city where people value transparency, quality ingredients, and healthier food options, which makes it an ideal market for us. I see a real opportunity to serve a customer base that's already looking for what Nékter provides—fresh, nutritious, and convenient offerings that fuel busy lives.”

The October 18th South Pasadena Nékter grand opening will also feature hourly raffles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a chance to win a Free Nékter for 3 Months* and more exciting prizes.

Nékter offers a wide array of healthy options, including freshly made smoothies, juices, and cleanses. Customers can also customize their own açaí bowls by selecting a base, granola, and various toppings.

*The $5 Iconic Smoothies & juices and the $8 Iconic Bowls will only be available at the South Pasadena location on 10/18/25 all day. Small Size and select Menu items only. Does not cover boosts.

*Free Protein Waffles will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. only while supplies last and with purchases of $15.

*Free Nékter for Three Months equals one small free Iconic smoothie or juice—once a week for 12 weeks—and can only be redeemed at the South Pasadena location.

