Dave’s Hot Chicken Celebrates its 3rd Annual Free Slider Day on October 23 in Honor of Drake’s Birthday

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- Dave’s Hot Chicken today announced that for the 3rd year in a row, they will celebrate Drake's Birthday with a Free Slider at all Dave's Hot Chicken locations, this year on October 23. The hook-up is for anyone who comes by their local Dave’s and scans their Dave’s Hot Chicken app.

Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, became an investor in Dave’s Hot Chicken more than five years ago. Over the years the brand has celebrated the artist’s birthday with Dave’s millions of guests and social media followers across the country and beyond, hooking them up with a slider on the house.

The October 23 celebration is going on at every Dave’s Hot Chicken from 11am -9pm local time, and is only available when visiting the restaurant, not via online ordering or through third-party delivery services.

“Each year, millions of fans visit us and post on social media about how Dave’s Hot Chicken blows their mind,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “We want to continue this tradition of taking care of our fans while celebrating our most famous investor, Drake. We hope everyone both at home and abroad will come out on October 23 for a slider on us.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in jumbo Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders and Bites, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper™ (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order. The company also offers Dave’s NOT Chicken, the brand’s take on hot, juicy and crispy Cauliflower Sliders and Cauliflower Bites.

