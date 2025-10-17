Doner Shack accelerates U.S. expansion with multi-unit franchise agreement in Northern California

October 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // Oct 17, 2025 // Doner Shack, the quick service brand redefining the Mediterranean food experience for the U.S. market, has announced the signing of a multi-unit development agreement that will bring the concept to Northern California for the first time. The expansion represents a major step forward in the brand’s nationwide growth strategy as it continues to attract experienced multi-unit operators seeking to join one of the fastest-emerging franchise concepts in the industry.

The new franchisee, an established multi-unit owner of several successful franchise brands, recognized the strength of Doner Shack’s proven model and distinctive market positioning and was determined not to miss the opportunity to introduce the concept to Northern California.

“Northern California is an amazing opportunity and an ideal fit for the Doner Shack brand,” said Jason Steele, CEO of Americas & Europe for Doner Shack. “We’re proud to partner with such an accomplished operator and their decision to invest in Doner Shack speaks volumes about our concept’s appeal. Their experience and commitment make them the perfect team to bring our dining experience to the west coast”

With its fresh approach to modern Mediterranean cuisine, efficient kitchen design and strong unit-level economics, Doner Shack continues to capture the attention of seasoned franchise investors. The Northern California development adds to a growing list of multi-unit agreements signed across the country, reinforcing the brand’s goal of establishing a nationwide footprint with the right partners.

Doner Shack now has single and multi-unit franchise opportunities available throughout the entire U.S. and with a mission to become the number one kebab brand in the world, the brand is generating strong interest from experienced operators across the country and continues to expand its presence in key territories throughout the Southeast, Midwest, and Western U.S.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.donershackusa.com.

About Doner Shack

Doner Shack is an award-winning, next-generation QSR franchise redefining the emerging Mediterranean food scene. With a mission to become the world’s number one kebab brand, it combines crave worthy food, systemised operations with the strength of a global supply chain.

SOURCE Doner Shack

###

Media Contact:

Jason Steele

702‑849‑4927

[email protected]

