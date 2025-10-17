Dream Vacations Announces Michelle Sutter as Keynote Speaker for 2025 National Conference

October 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Dream Vacations today announced that Michelle Sutter will deliver the keynote address during the 2025 National Conference. Her keynote, Opening Doors to Thrive: Unlocking the Power of Fear, Purpose, and Possibility, will take place during the November 10th general session at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina.

Sutter’s keynote will explore the theme of thriving through the metaphor of three doors:

The Door of Fear – reframing what holds us back as the starting point for growth and courage.

The Door of Purpose – clarifying what drives us and aligning daily actions with long-term impact.

The Door of Possibility – harnessing strengths and stepping forward with confidence to create new opportunities.

Together, these doors will frame a powerful journey designed to inspire reflection, spark action, and leave attendees with practical takeaways they can apply immediately.

“We are thrilled to have Michelle with us as our keynote speaker at this year’s event,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations. “Her career has been defined by building strong cultures, empowering individuals, and driving transformation. I know her message of fear, purpose, and possibility will align perfectly with our conference theme, THRIVE, and set the foundation for the week together.”

Sutter brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to the stage. At Fanatics, she leads enterprise-wide talent development, employee experience, and executive coaching, and is the architect of Game Changers, the company’s global mentorship program that has engaged hundreds of employees worldwide. She is also the founder of the Opening Doors Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding mentorship and career development opportunities for young women in underserved communities in Kenya.

Before joining Fanatics, Sutter spent two decades in the cruise industry, holding shipboard and shoreside leadership roles with Royal Caribbean Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Fathom, and Holland America Line. She is also an ICF-certified executive coach.

“I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity to be the keynote speaker at the Dream Vacations National Conference,” said Sutter. “Reconnecting with this community of travel advisors and having the chance to open doors that foster both personal and professional growth is truly an honor. The World Travel Holdings family has had a lasting impact on me, and I look forward to contributing to this inspiring event.”

The 2025 National Conference kicks off November 9th at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina and continues November 10th–15th with a five-day sailing aboard Princess Cruises’ brand-new ship, Star Princess. Known as the most anticipated event of the year for Dream Vacations travel advisors, the annual conference combines immersive training, supplier engagement, and networking opportunities—all set against the backdrop of an innovative new cruise ship.

