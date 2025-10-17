Mr Brews Taphouse Opens Doors in Smyrna, Tenn.

October 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // BIRNAMWOOD, WIS. – Mr Brews Taphouse is opening a new location in Smyrna, Tenn. Marking the second Mr Brews to open in Tennessee, following the success of its Murfreesboro location, both Tennessee restaurants are owned and operated by Marty and Mindi Bell.

With more than 50 beers on tap and a menu featuring gourmet burgers made fresh daily, Mr Brews has quickly become a favorite destination for food and beer enthusiasts. The brews rotate, featuring many locally crafted options. Popular menu items include the Peanut Buster Burger, Kentucky Bourbon Classic and Brew-Chetta Burger, alongside favorites like Wisconsin Cheese Curds. Families are always welcome, with a full children’s menu available.

Marty Bell said, “Tennessee burger and beer lovers now have another reason to celebrate in our great state. We are excited to expand our presence here and continue to offer great burgers and an extensive selection of craft beers that our customers truly embrace.”

The Bells joined the restaurant community when they opened their first Mr Brews Taphouse last year. Marty Bell, a United States Navy Veteran, previously worked in the rental car business and has been heavily involved in Boy Scouts of America. Mindi Bell is an experienced physical therapist at a local hospital. She is the former Scoutmaster of the first all-female scouts BSA troop in Rutherford County, and is still involved with the Eagle Scout Board of Reviews and in training adult scouters. Currently, she serves as a chapter mother for a local high school sorority.

“Opening our second Mr Brews location is an exciting step for us,” said Marty Bell. “Our initial foray into the industry was met with warm success by our customers, who tell us they genuinely appreciate the atmosphere and everything about the taphouse. Additionally, the Mr Brews team has been there to support us in every step of opening our two locations, which gives us great confidence about our future. We believe in the Mr Brews brand and what it brings to our communities: quality food, an unmatched craft beer lineup and a family-friendly atmosphere. We’re proud to open a location in Smyrna and continue growing with Mr Brews.”

Mr Brews Chief Operating Officer Mark Leach expressed, “We’re thrilled to grow our presence in Tennessee and bring Mr Brews to Smyrna. The community of Murfreesboro has championed all Mr Brews has to offer; the Bells themselves have given back over $11,000 from their Murfreesboro location to their local community just in the first year of operations. We know Smyrna will embrace the same unbeatable combination of gourmet burgers, rotating local brews and a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere,” Leach added.

The Smyrna restaurant will feature the same inviting taphouse experience as other Mr Brews locations, with a lively dining room, outdoor patio and a rotating selection of local and regional craft beers that highlight Tennessee breweries.

