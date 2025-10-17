Spavia Day Spa Builds on North Carolina Growth with New Raleigh Signed Agreement

October 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // RALEIGH, N.C. – Spavia Day Spa has signed a new agreement to expand in Raleigh. Known for its accessible luxury positioning, the spa will offer a resort-inspired experience at an attainable price point while maintaining a community-focused mission.

The Raleigh location will be owned and operated by Edgar and Claudia Morataya, a husband-and-wife team inspired by Spavia’s commitment to philanthropy and community connection. Edgar brings more than 40 years of experience as an ENT surgeon in El Salvador, while Claudia’s background in marketing and her experience managing the administrative operations of Edgar’s clinic have prepared her to oversee the spa’s day-to-day operations.

“When we began researching franchise opportunities, we knew we wanted to join a brand that offered strong support and shared our values of community connection, which is exactly what Spavia provides,” said Edgar. “The Spavia National team has been incredibly welcoming and supportive throughout this entire process and has exceeded our expectations. We are confident that Spavia will positively impact the Raleigh community by offering a space where residents can focus on their self-care journeys.”

The location will offer Spavia’s full menu of result-driven treatments including facials, massages, body treatments, and waxing. Guests can expect access to a calming spa retreat, plush robes and sandals, warm aromatherapy neck pillows, and a rotating selection of exotic teas, all designed to help guests relax, recenter, and renew.

“Edgar and Claudia’s extensive professional experience in healthcare and administrative management, combined with their passion for philanthropy, make them an excellent fit to expand Spavia’s presence in North Carolina,” said Marty Langenderfer, CEO and Co-Founder of Spavia. “We’re proud to support the Moratayas on their franchise journey and look forward to seeing how their leadership and dedication both enhance wellness offerings for the Raleigh community and strengthen Spavia’s growth across the region.”

SOURCE Spavia Day Spa

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.