Applebee’s® Announces Return of FREE Boneless Wings on Halloween for Online Orders

Back for one day only: treat yourself to a FREE Boneless Wings appetizer with $40 online purchase on Oct. 31

October 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. – Applebee’s scary-good Boneless Wings deal is back – for one day only! This Halloween, guests can enjoy FREE Boneless Wings with an online purchase of $40 or more for To Go (or delivery) when ordered online at Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app!*

Spooktacular savings are back at Applebee’s! For one day only – on Oct. 31 – guests can trick-or-treat themselves to a FREE Boneless Wings appetizer. When ordering, guests can choose from one of several wickedly delicious sauces to add to their 10-piece, crispy Boneless Wings, including Classic Hot Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, or Honey Pepper. As a bonus, guests can also add either Bleu cheese or house-made ranch dressing made with real buttermilk for dipping.

Visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google) to order and apply coupon code SCARY25 at checkout to unmask this frighteningly good deal!

“This Halloween, there’s no tricks with our FREE Boneless Wings deal,” said Michelle Chin, chief marketing officer, Applebee’s. “Our Boneless Wings are perfect for parties, potlucks, or fueling up to pass out candy at home. Don’t let this deal haunt you … be sure to place your order online before midnight on Oct. 31 from Applebees.com or our Applebee’s mobile app!”

To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Club Applebee’s and receive a welcome offer!

*For a limited time at participating locations. Offer valid 10/31/25 for online orders via the Applebee’s website or mobile app only. Minimum order of $40 excluding alcohol, tax, delivery and service fees, and gratuity. Limit one free Boneless Wings appetizer per order. Not valid on third party delivery sites. Delivery coverage varies by restaurant. Restrictions may apply.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s and its franchise operations together consisted of 1,514 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 15 countries outside the United States as of June 29, 2025. This number does not include 59 company-owned Applebee’s restaurants, one domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchen (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and seven Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

