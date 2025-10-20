CEO of We Sell Restaurants, Robin Gagnon Recognized in Franchise Dictionary’s “Women of Wonder”

October 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // Palm Coast, FL – We Sell Restaurants, Co-Founder & CEO Robin Gagnon has been named to Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s “50 Women of Wonder” list for 2025. This annual list celebrates women in franchising who are rewriting the rules of business ownership with bold ideas, fresh perspectives and steady leadership.

“I’m truly honored to be recognized among so many inspiring women in franchising,” says Gagnon. “Franchising has given me a platform to not only build a business I’m passionate about but to mentor and empower others to do the same. The success of We Sell Restaurants has always been rooted in helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams, and I’m proud to see that mission reflected in this recognition.”

Gagnon’s influence extends far beyond her own brand. Earlier this year Gagnon also received the International Franchise Association’s Crystal Compass Award for her continued impact within the franchise industry. Robin continues to set an example for collaboration, mentorship, and innovation in franchising. Her recognition as a “Women of Wonder” underscores both her professional achievements and her commitment to paving the way for the next generation of female leaders.

“We have been highlighting ‘50 Women of Wonder’ (WOW) since 2018 and this year’s winners are incredible,” says Alesia Visconti, the CEO of FranServe and the CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine (FDM). “I wrote the book The Pink Tsunami: Women’s Rise in Franchising to help women learn how they could enter this space and this year’s fran-tastic WOW winners are women at the very top. We are thrilled to celebrate their success and showcase their contributions to helping change lives through franchise ownership. Congrats to these powerhouses.”

After climbing the executive ladder in the marketing industry, Gagnon discovered the untapped need for restaurant brokers in Atlanta. Alongside her husband, Eric Gagnon, the duo founded We Sell Restaurants in 2001 and set out to Sell More Restaurants Than Anyone Else. PERIOD., As the demand for restaurant resales grew, they decided to share this valuable business through franchising ten years ago.

A Pioneer for Women in Franchising

Before joining the IFA’s executive board, Robin led the charge in the relaunch of the Women’s Franchise Network in Atlanta, a local network designed to develop relationships with industry professionals and to address issues, share ideas and offer solutions related to franchising.

Robin served on the national Women’s Franchise Committee (WFC) from 2017-2024, holding roles of Chair and Vice Chair from 2020-2023. Formed in 1996, the WFC is dedicated to inspiring and encouraging women in franchising.

In 2023, Robin joined the IFA’s Franchisor Forum where she most recently served as Vice Chair and was announced as the 2025 Chair at this year’s conference. The goal of the Franchisor Forum is to provide an outlet for members of the IFA to discuss matters relevant to primarily franchisors. This year under Robin’s leadership, the forum is creating a Marketing Task Force to amplify the association’s mission through dynamic and consistent marketing and promotional efforts.

