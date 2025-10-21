Local Resident Adrian Garcia Opens Fresh Coat Painters in Orlando

October 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO — Local resident Adrian Garcia has signed on to open Fresh Coat Painters servicing Lake Hart, Randal Park, Storey Park, Southeast Orlando, North Lake Park, Lake Nona and the surrounding communities.

Garcia sees this new venture as an opportunity to embrace a more sustainable, slower pace of life while benefiting from Fresh Coat's support system and dedication to professionalism. By aligning with the brand, he aims to offer homeowners reliable, certified, and high-quality services they can count on. With nearly 10 years of experience as a real estate developer and three years in the Orlando community, Garcia is well-equipped to bring this vision to life.

“Fresh Coat’s support and professionalism gave me confidence to take this step,” García says. “We’re licensed, insured, and reliable, and I’m excited to grow my business while serving the Orlando community.”

What began as a small residential painting business has expanded to include comprehensive commercial offerings. Fresh Coat has painted medical and dental offices, business offices, apartments, schools, government buildings, and more.

“Adrian is a fantastic addition to Fresh Coat, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with talented and hard-working new owners like him,” said Lisa Hudson, brand president. “We know they will be able to build a strong business and lasting legacy, especially in Orlando.”

Fresh Coat is a comprehensive solution for all painting needs—both interior and exterior—across residential and commercial properties.

