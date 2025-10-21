MassageLuXe Celebrates Grand Opening in Venice, Marking Continued Nationwide Growth

From Loyal Guests to Local Owners, Husband-Wife Franchise Owners John and Veronique Rowland Turn Longtime Passion for MassageLuXe into Venice’s Newest Spa Destination

October 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // VENICE, Fla. – MassageLuXe, a fast-growing national spa franchise, is proud to announce the grand opening and open house of its newest location in Venice, Florida, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. Community members are invited to attend the celebration, which will include complementary food and beverages, giveaways and more.

The Venice spa is owned and operated by John Rowland, a Florida-licensed Property Manager, and his wife Veronique, a school teacher; both of whom have been long-time MassageLuXe customers. Their personal connection to the brand and professional experience in community leadership inspired them to bring the benefits of regular massage and skincare services to Venice.

“We have been happy customers of MassageLuXe for many years, and we’re still happy customers. The difference now is that we get to offer this unique spa experience to a lot more people,” said John Rowland, franchise owner of MassageLuXe Venice.

This new location brings MassageLuXe’s luxurious and therapeutic spa services to downtown Venice, offering a variety of massage modalities, facial treatments, skin care services, and the brand’s exclusive HydroLuXe water massage therapy, available to members for unlimited use at no charge. Guests at the event will have the opportunity to meet the expert team, explore services and enjoy a limited-time $55 Legacy Membership offer.

“John and Veronique bring immense passion for the MassageLuXe experience and a deep commitment to promoting wellness within their community, making them the ideal partners to grow our brand in Florida,” said Kristen Pechacek, CEO of MassageLuXe. “On the heels of celebrating our 100th location, this opening is a reminder that MassageLuXe is only gaining momentum as more people seek the lasting benefits of our services. We’re proud to welcome the Rowlands to our franchise family and look forward to the impact they’ll make in Venice.”

The grand opening is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to RSVP and bring friends and family to take part in this celebration of wellness, community and self-care.

For more information about the grand opening or to schedule an appointment, visit https://massageluxe.com/locations/venice-fl/ or call (941) 263-7707.

For more information about MassageLuXe, visit https://massageluxe.com.

About MassageLuXe

Founded in 2007 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, well-being, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment. Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall well-being for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has 100 locations across 20+ states and plans to double in size in the next three years.

Media Contact:

Jordyn Whitted

[email protected]

