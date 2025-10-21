Planet Fitness Appoints Sarah Powell as General Counsel

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 20, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (the "Company") announced today the appointment of Sarah Powell as General Counsel, effective November 17, 2025. Ms. Powell will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Colleen Keating.

Ms. Powell is an accomplished legal and strategic business advisor with more than 25 years of experience in senior in-house counsel leadership roles. Throughout her career, she has developed business, legal and compliance strategies for both private and publicly traded companies. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President (EVP), General Counsel and Secretary at GoTo Foods (formerly Focus Brands), which, through its affiliate brands, is a global franchisor and operator of several brands including Auntie Anne's, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister's Deli, Moe's Southwest Grill, and Schlotzsky's.

Prior to GoTo Foods, Ms. Powell served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Advance Auto Parts, a publicly traded automotive aftermarket parts retailer. Earlier in her career, she served on the legal team at Delhaize America, a domestic supermarket chain.

Ms. Powell brings breadth and depth of experience in legal and compliance for publicly held and private companies, including board and corporate governance, securities, mergers and acquisitions, enterprise risk management, real estate, contracts, and litigation management. She is also a proven leader and developer of people, and her experience will help accelerate Planet Fitness' growth opportunities ahead.

