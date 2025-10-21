Proforma Wraps Up Successful 2025 Energize Event Series

October 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – Proforma is proud to share its 2025 Energize event series has concluded a dynamic three-city tour which brought together Proforma Distributor Owners and Team Members and Supplier Partners to network, collaborate, and set the tone for what’s to come in the print and promotional products industry.

Proforma organizes and hosts the annual Energize event series as part of its commitment to inspire innovation and empower Distributor Owner success. These gatherings offer curated opportunities for Distributor Owners and Supplier Partners to collaborate and engage in forward-thinking discussions on emerging trends in the print and promotional products industry. By fostering meaningful connections and encouraging bold new ideas, Energize continues to be a catalyst for progress—helping Distributor Owners not only envision the future, but shape it.

“Energize brings together a select group of industry leaders in an intimate setting, creating the perfect environment for impactful collaboration,” said Michelle Dalton, Senior Vice President of Owner and Supplier Success at Proforma. “We design every moment to help our Distributor Owners and Supplier Partners connect with purpose. From strategic product discussions to memorable networking experiences, Energize fuels relationships that drive real business results.”

The 2025 Energize event series kicked off in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the meetings wrapped with a networking event at the famous Sazerac House. The second stop brought attendees to the vibrant city of Phoenix, Arizona, with a lively desert-themed welcome reception. The final event returned to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, closing out the tour with a river cruise overlooking the historic skyline.

“Energize Philadelphia was a truly valuable experience; I learned so much from my peers and Supplier Partners,” said Pablo Prahl, Distributor Co-owner of Proforma A&G Marketing Group. “The intentionally smaller group created space for thoughtful, one-on-one conversations, and the collaboration sparked new ideas and fresh perspectives. I walked away feeling recharged and genuinely excited about the opportunities ahead.”

