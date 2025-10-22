Carrying on Family Tradition: Taco John’s Signs Agreement for New Casper Location with Legacy Franchisee

Family-Owned Franchise Expands Five-Decade Legacy with Fifth Wyoming Location, Set to Open in 2026

October 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // CASPER, WY. - Taco John’s®, a leading Mexican quick-service restaurant, continues its Wyoming expansion with a signed franchise agreement in Casper, slated to open in spring of 2026. The restaurant will be owned and operated by long-time franchisees, the Stilwell family. The opening will mark their tenth Wyoming Taco John’s restaurant and third in Casper - continuing a nearly five-decade legacy with the brand.

The Stilwell’s journey with Taco John’s began in 1976 when Daryl and Lori Stilwell opened their first restaurant in Utah before relocating to Buffalo, Wyoming. Daryl later served as a field representative for Taco John’s International, while Lori managed operations locally. Their daughter, Lindsay, grew up inside the restaurants, even spending her early years in a playpen in the back office.

By age 15, Lindsay was officially working her way through nearly every position, from greeting guests to running back of house operations. In 2008, she became Vice President of Operations for the family’s portfolio, overseeing growth and operations across multiple locations across Wyoming. Today, she is set to carry the family legacy forward with the new Casper restaurant.

“In 2026, my family will celebrate 50 years with Taco John’s,” said Lindsay Stilwell. “Opening my family’s tenth Wyoming location feels like a full-circle moment, honoring the foundation my parents built while building something new with the support of my husband. It’s been an exciting journey of growth, hard work, and learning, and I’m grateful to continue our family’s story with Taco John’s.”

The Stilwell’s demonstrate a deeply personal commitment to Taco John’s, taking an active role in every stage of the restaurant’s development. For example, after Linday and her husband bought the lot under their business Wild West Properties, they earned their Commercial Driver’s Licenses to personally manage the demolition process ensuring they contribute directly to starting the restaurant’s foundation. That same commitment extends to their community, where the family focuses on fostering connection and supporting neighbors through ongoing giveback initiatives – efforts Lindsay plans to continue and build upon with the addition of this newest location.

“The Stilwell family’s journey is a powerful example of the lasting impact Taco John’s franchisees can make,” said Shannon Iverson, VP/Development at Taco John’s. “Lindsay’s leadership and her family’s commitment to growth highlight the strength of our brand, the opportunities available to our franchisees, and the legacy we’re building together.”

As Taco John’s continues expanding through single and multi-unit development, recent advancements like the Path to Ownership structure and the brand’s optimized business model offer a robust framework for franchisee support and sustainable growth. Enhanced systems across onboarding, real estate and construction, operations, training, branding, and technology make Taco John’s a compelling investment for entrepreneurs seeking to diversify their portfolios with a proven business concept. Existing franchisees are also benefiting from these innovations, driving unit-level profitability and expanding market presence to reach more customers every day.

With nearly 350 locations across 22 states and the brand’s broader strategy of sustainable, market-responsive franchising, the development team has identified strong opportunities in the Upper Midwest, Rocky Mountain regions, and high-growth suburban markets nationwide. Franchise opportunities are available for both new and multi-unit operators, with tailored support to help franchisees scale effectively. Taco John’s is reducing complexity and aiming to enhance profitability potential for operators at every stage.

Prospective franchisees are taking note of the business opportunity, as the Taco John’s Franchise Disclosure Document reports an AUV of $1,844,833* for the top 25% of freestanding restaurants with drive-thru.

For more information about Taco John’s franchise opportunities, please visit https://tacojohnsfranchise.com/ or contact Shannon Iverson at [email protected].

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been delivering bigger. bolder. better. flavors for over 55 years. Today, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 350 restaurants across 22 states, solidifying its place as one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in the U.S. Famous for coining Taco Tuesday in 1989, Taco John’s offers everyday value with its popular menu. Signature items like Potato Olés® showcase the bold, original flavors that help fans Olé The Day. With generous portions and made-to-order dishes crafted from fresh, high-quality ingredients, Taco John’s sets the standard for crave-worthy Mexican fare. Taco John’s continues to be a standout in the industry, highlighted by recent accolades including ranking No. 147 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2025 “Franchise 500” ranking and the No. 155 on Franchise Times 2025, “Franchise 400” ranking. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

*Based on the Average Sales Volume of the top 25% of U.S. freestanding restaurants with drive-thru. This information appears in Item 19 of Taco John’s 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD").

SOURCE Taco John’s®

###

Media Contact:

Sammy O’Connell

224-422-8734

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.