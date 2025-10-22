Chipotle's Boorito Returns With $6 Entrees on Halloween and a Costume Contest to Win a Vip Card

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced the return of Boorito, the brand's iconic Halloween tradition. On October 31, Chipotle Rewards members who visit a Chipotle restaurant in costume from 3 p.m. to close local time and scan their Rewards member card at checkout will receive a $6 entrée offer.1 In honor of Boorito's 25th anniversary, Chipotle is also bringing back its Boorito Costume Contest that will give fans a chance to score a VIP Card, worth over $500 in free Chipotle.2

Throwing It Back: Chipotle's Nostalgic Boorito Costume Contest

In a nod to the brand's 2020 Halloween TikTok challenge, Chipotle is inviting fans to take their Halloween fits to the next level with a new Boorito Costume Contest on TikTok. From Monday, October 27 through Sunday, November 2, superfans who show off their costume for Boorito 2025 by posting a TikTok with #BooritoCostumeContest will be entered for a chance to win a VIP Card from Chipotle.2

"Boorito started as a simple way to bring people together on Halloween, and over 25 years it has grown to become the biggest annual celebration of our real fans and real food," said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer. "Boorito has long served as a runway for our guests to show off their creative costumes, so we're leveraging TikTok to drive additional excitement and inspiration this year."

"Chip-or-Treat" at Chipotle for Free Sides All Month

Earlier this month, Chipotle introduced "Chip-or-Treat," a perk giving Chipotle Rewards members scary-good offers all spooky season. With 77% of adults feeling nostalgic about trick-or-treating,4 Chipotle invites Rewards members to "Chip-or-Treat" to enjoy offers like free guac, chips and extra Rewards points.3

How Chip-or-Treat Works:

Through Thursday, October 30, Chipotle Rewards members can "Chip-or-Treat" at Chipotle by purchasing an entrée on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or in-restaurant and scanning their Chipotle Rewards member card.

Within a few hours after a purchase, Chipotle Rewards members will receive a "Chip-or-Treat" email providing a treat tailored to their preferences, valid for five days.

Members can "Chip-or-Treat" once per week to earn up to four treats and four exclusive Rewards badges in October.

Build-Your-Own Chipotle: Now Available With Extra Protein, Plus $10 Off Offer

Chipotle recently introduced Build-Your-Own Chipotle (BYOC), a digital-exclusive family meal that brings a shareable, customizable spread of real ingredients to your home, designed to serve four to six and ready for pickup in as little as 15 minutes. It's the perfect pre-party fuel for Halloween house hangs and dorm gatherings leading up to the holiday, letting everyone build their own burrito bowls, salads, soft tacos, and even nachos. Now, guests have the option to add an extra 8 oz of protein, the equivalent to two servings, to their BYOC order. This allows guests to choose two different proteins.

Each order includes:

One protein (24 oz): choice of chicken, steak, braised beef barbacoa, carnitas or Sofritas

One rice: choice of white rice or brown rice

One bean: choice of black beans or pinto beans

One premium side: choice of guac or Queso Blanco

Choice of three salsas/toppings: sour cream, tomatillo-red chili salsa, tomatillo-green chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa

Shredded romaine lettuce and cheese

Two large bags of chips

Eight soft taco tortillas

Forks, napkins and bowls for six people5

For a limited time, fans can enjoy $10 off their first BYOC order with code TRYBYOC through December 31 or until 500,000 redemptions, whichever comes first.6

This promotion is not affiliated with or authorized, endorsed, or sponsored by TikTok, any of its affiliates or personnel.

1 – Chipotle Rewards members can receive one (1) entrée item for US$6 when appearing in costume at a participating U.S. location and scanning for Rewards at point of sale. Valid only on October 31, 2025 beginning at 3:00 p.m. local time through restaurant closing; redemption is subject to availability. Not valid for kid's meals, catering orders or on third party ordering platforms. Limit one discounted item per guest. In-person redemption only; not valid for delivery or pickup orders. Extra cost for guacamole (except for veggie entrees), Queso Blanco, extra meat or other modifiers. Taxes, gratuities, and any sides are not included and are the responsibility of the guest. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

2 – NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C who are 18 years of age or older. Contest Period: October 27, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. PT – November 2, 2025 at 11:59 pm PT. To enter the Contest, post a video on TikTok showing off your Halloween costume using #BooritoCostumeContest.

3 – Rewards members only; promotion runs October 6, 2025 to October 30, 2025. Regular menu entrée purchase required, excluding tax and tip. Weeks consist of Monday through Sunday; limited to one reward per week. For clarity purposes, "regular menu entrée item" means a burrito, burrito bowl, single order of three tacos, quesadilla (only available via the Chipotle app or on Chipotle.com), or a salad, subject to availability. A regular menu entrée item does not include kid's meals, 3-point meals, or single tacos. Must scan for rewards at time of purchase, or purchase in Rewards account using Chipotle mobile app or Chipotle.com. Purchase must be from participating U.S. restaurants only.

4 – Source: Ferrero North America 2024 Adultoween Survey

5 – Opt-in to receive napkins and utensils at digital checkout.

6 – Valid for $10 off any one "Build-Your-Own" item, excluding 2 Large Chips & 3 Dips item, from participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. during regular operating hours. Valid for orders placed and fulfilled through December 31, 2025 or until 500,000 redemptions, whichever comes first. Must be ordered via order.chipotle.com or the Chipotle mobile app, with use of promo code TRYBYOC. Higher menu price and additional fees apply for delivery orders. Limit one discount per transaction. Not valid on Chipotle Catering, in-restaurant orders, or orders via third-party platforms. Redemption and deliveries are subject to availability. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers. Void where prohibited; additional restrictions may apply.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.