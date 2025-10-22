MassageLuXe Recognized Among Franchise Times Top 400 After Showcasing Growth and Innovation at National Owner’s Conference

Second annual gathering of the growing franchise network unveiled app launch and other significant developments on the horizon amid prestigious recognition

October 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // ST. LOUIS, Mo., – MassageLuXe, one of the nation’s fastest-growing spa franchises, was recently named to the 2025 Franchise Times Top 400 list, underscoring its rapid growth and strong positioning in the wellness industry. The accolade comes fresh off last month’s MassageLuXe owner’s conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the brand brought together its national network of franchise owners for the second time in company history to unveil major innovations and celebrate record-breaking performance across its system.

MassageLuXe is doubling down on technology and convenience as it expands. Key innovations announced at the conference included the upcoming launch of the MassageLuXe mobile app, new operating software to streamline spa management, an AI-powered chatbot to enhance client service and lead conversion, and a revamped loyalty program set to debut in 2026 to further drive guest retention.

“Surpassing 100 locations this year and now earning a spot on the Franchise Times Top 400 are both incredible testaments to the strength of our franchise system, which was on full display at this year’s conference as we celebrated all our recent success and planned for the future,” said Kristen Pechacek, CEO of MassageLuXe and a recent featured speaker at this year’s International Franchise Association Franchise Leadership and Development Conference. “Our focus now is on scaling smart, which means leveraging technology and innovation to create even more value for our franchisees and guests alike. We’re building a future that’s rooted in operational excellence, digital convenience and franchisee success.”

The three-day exclusive MassageLuXe event also featured an awards ceremony honoring top-performing locations across the system. Standout honorees included York, PA (Highest Membership Growth and Top Closing Percentage); Kirkwood, MO (Highest Active Members); Naples, FL (Top Esthetic Services and Highest Service Hours); Chandler, AZ (Top Retail Sales); Winter Garden, FL (Rookie of the Year); Newark, DE (Most Prospects and Digital Performance); and Lancaster, PA (Highest Gift Card/Certificate Sales).

“Our owners are the heart of MassageLuXe. This conference was about celebrating them and our collective achievements this past year,” added Pechacek. “Now capping off such a stellar celebration with esteemed industry recognition provides further encouragement for us to capitalize on all the momentum we’ve built.”

As MassageLuXe enters Q4 of this year on a high note, the brand is actively seeking out prospective owners in markets spanning the U.S. For more information about MassageLuXe and its business ownership opportunities, visit massageluxe.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About MassageLuXe

Founded in 2007 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, well-being, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment. Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall well-being for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has 101 locations across 20+ states and plans to double in size in the next three years.

SOURCE MassageLuXe

###

Media Contact:

Jordyn Whitted

(704) 848-7811

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.