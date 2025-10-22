Mulberrys Garment Care Opens in Mclean, Va.

October 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // MCLEAN, VA. – Suburban Washington, D.C. gained a new upscale garment care service yesterday with the opening of the latest Mulberrys Garment Care franchise in the McLean Square shopping center. Under the management of Alma Cadenas, the new store is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is closed on Sunday.

Mulberrys delivers “Dry Cleaning & Laundry Reimagined” that includes upscale eco-friendly, toxin-free dry cleaning, a 10-step inspection process, reusable wooden hangers, complimentary collar stays and other extra touches. Wedding dress cleaning, shoe shine and repair, leather and suede cleaning, rug cleaning and bedding and linen cleaning are available, as are laundry subscriptions for added convenience and savings. Each guest who walks through the door is made to feel welcome and well-attended and encounters sophisticated surroundings including a spacious reception area, upscale seating, a reach-in cooler stocked with refreshing beverages, and a variety of luxury home décor and premium laundry products available for purchase. There are even treats and fresh water for their pets.

“We chose McLean because it aligns well with our brand’s focus on high-quality service, convenience, and community involvement,” notes Vago. “It’s also recognized as one of the most dynamic and wealthy regions in Northern Virginia, featuring a customer base that prioritizes quality, sustainability, and meticulousness – key values that distinguish Mulberrys.”

SOURCE Mulberrys Garment Care

