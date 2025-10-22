North Carolina Brokerage Era Live Moore Strategically Partners With Missouri Firm

October 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // Charlotte, N.C. – ERA Live Moore in North Carolina today announced the firm has made a strategic investment in Missouri-based Edge Realty, which will now do business as Edge Realty ERA Powered. This investment marks a creative collaboration aimed at supporting Edge Realty’s growth while preserving the company’s distinct identity and leadership.

Both ERA Live Moore and Edge Realty ERA Powered will continue to operate their powerful brands with their respective leadership.

The family-owned and operated full-service brokerage also has affiliated mortgage, title and property management services. Founder and owner Bill Cole serves as Managing Broker along with his wife Susan and son Chris, whose wife Jessica is an agent with the firm. The Cole’s daughter Katie is a loan officer with their affiliated mortgage company, while her husband Matt Palisch serves as Broker Associate.

ERA Live Moore is also a full-service brokerage with an award-winning relocation division, as well as established title and mortgage partners. Founded in 1999, the company is led by President Tania Moore in her capacity as Qualifying Broker/Owner, and her husband, Eb Moore, Co-Owner.

“We were attracted to ERA Live Moore’s guiding philosophy of empowering dreams through real estate in an environment that cultivates excellence and a sense of belonging,” explained Bill Cole. “As a family-run business, it was important to partner with a like-minded company that puts agents at the forefront. We have always said that if we do right by our agents, they will do right by their clients.”

“The real story behind this partnership is personal,” added Eb Moore, Co-Owner of ERA Live Moore. “Bill and I both grew up in St. Louis, attending rival high schools just two miles apart, and though we hadn’t met until this year, it was as if we had known each other all of our lives. That instant trust and shared sense of community became the foundation for everything that followed.”

“Our new relationship with ERA Live Moore provides opportunities for our agents,” said Matt Palisch. “Equipping them with ERA’s suite of business-building tools, technology and platforms will help them bring their business to the next level, while giving them access to ERA’s uniquely collaborative network and referral base.”

Under this new structure, Edge Realty ERA Powered will continue to operate independently with Cole and Palisch at the helm. ERA Live Moore will provide additional resources, operational support, and technology tools to help Edge Realty ERA Powered scale its success and serve clients even more effectively. This investment reflects ERA Live Moore’s broader strategy to partner with best-in-class real estate firms that share a passion for service excellence and local expertise.

SOURCE ERA Live Moore

###

