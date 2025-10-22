PickleRage Wins 2025 Global Recognition Award for Leadership and Innovation

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- PickleRage has been recognized with a 2025 Global Recognition Award for its leadership in reshaping the indoor pickleball experience. The honor highlights the company's growth, facilities and community-focused approach.

The Global Recognition Awards evaluate organizations on leadership, innovation and service delivery. PickleRage earned near-top marks across all categories.

"This award is a testament to the hard work of our entire team, our franchise partners and the incredible community of players who continue to inspire us," said David Smith, COO of PickleRage. "Our mission has always been to raise the standard for indoor pickleball facilities while building an inclusive community around the sport."

PickleRage earned this recognition by revolutionizing the indoor pickleball landscape with facilities and innovations that elevate both playability and community engagement.

