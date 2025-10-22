The Red Chickz Expands New Jersey Footprint with Two New Leases and a Major Development Deal

October 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, CA – The Red Chickz is serving up its signature crunch and crave-worthy flavor to the Garden State with three exciting developments.

Two new leases have been signed in Marlton and Ewing, NJ, each led by new franchisees eager to introduce The Red Chickz’s signature crunch and flavor to their communities. Walter Johnson will bring the fire to Marlton, NJ, while dynamic duo Kevin Patel and Arpan Patel are taking on Ewing, NJ.

In addition to these upcoming locations, The Red Chickz has also secured a new multi-unit development deal in New Brunswick, East Brunswick, Edison, and Metuchen, led by franchise partner Jordan Modi. This territory agreement cements the brand’s commitment to bringing its crave-worthy chicken to central New Jersey’s most vibrant neighborhoods.

Born in Los Angeles and famous for its viral social media presence and electric food experience, The Red Chickz redefines dining with items like its Honey Butter Sandwich, French Toast Chicken Sandwich, and seven different spice levels of Nashville Hot Chicken.

“We’re seeing incredible demand,” said Spencer Sabatasso, VP of Franchise Development. “What excites me the most is passionate entrepreneurs like Walter, Kevin, Arpan, and Jordan who believe in our product, our brand, and our potential.”

SOURCE The Red Chickz

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.