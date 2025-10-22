Topeka’s New Destination for Relaxation: Spavia Day Spa Opens on October 31

October 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // TOPEKA, Kan. – Spavia Day Spa is set to open on Friday, October 31, in Topeka, Kansas. This opening marks Spavia’s official entrance into the Kansas market.

The new locally-owned spa, will provide Topeka and surrounding neighborhoods with a relaxing escape close to home, featuring a wide variety of massage and facial treatments, body wraps, waxing, lash extensions, and more. Every visit is enhanced with luxurious spa robes and sandals, a tranquil retreat area, warm aromatherapy neck pillows, inspirational readings, exotic teas, and the ability to customize aspects of each treatment. Spavia Topeka features a wide selection of retail offerings, including skincare products, lotions, candles, jewelry, and more, perfect for both self-care and gifting.

“We are thrilled to officially open Spavia Topeka and bring an accessible, resort-inspired spa experience to our community,” said Allison Ortega, the spa’s lead guest advisor. “We’ve created a relaxing, welcoming space where our guests can enjoy a variety of treatments, from revitalizing facials and therapeutic massages to beauty services and body wraps. Our team is looking forward to inviting our neighbors in to experience everything Spavia has to offer and helping them relax, recenter and renew.”

To mark the official opening, Spavia Topeka has introduced its most exclusive offer to become a Founding Member with lifetime* savings on memberships. Guests who join by October 30 will receive $40 off each month for the entirety of their membership. Founding Member pricing includes the Essential Membership at $69 per month (regularly $109), the Premier Membership at $89 per month (regularly $129) and the Ultimate Membership at $109 per month (regularly $149). This is the best offer you will see from Spavia, reserved only for our very first members. Bookings are now open, so schedule your treatments and be one of the first guests to experience Spavia Topeka’s amenities and treatments.

Upon opening, new Spavia Topeka guests enjoy an exclusive first visit offer: $30 off any massage or facial on your first visit. To redeem, simply mention the offer at checkout.

“We’re proud to expand Spavia’s presence into Kansas with the opening of Spavia Topeka,” said Marty Langenderfer, CEO and Co-Founder of Spavia. “The local owners’ commitment to their community and their passion for wellness make them ideal partners to introduce Spavia’s treatments and amenities to the area.”

