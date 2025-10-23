Ace Hardware’s SAVINGSource Program Nears $100 Million Milestone in 10th Anniversary Year

Group purchasing platform helps retailers protect margins and reinvest in growth

October 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // Ace Hardware, the world’s largest hardware cooperative, today announced that SAVINGSource, its group purchasing program serving Ace Retailers, Ace Hardware Home Services franchisees, and Emery Jensen customers nationwide, is celebrating its 10th anniversary by approaching a major milestone: $100 million in collective savings since its launch in 2015, with projections to surpass that milestone by year-end.

“Reaching $100 million in savings is a testament to the strength of our partnerships and the impact we’ve made,” said Leigh Barbeau, director of indirect procurement and co-creator of SAVINGSource at Ace Hardware Corporation. “We’re proud to be a trusted ally in helping retailers protect their margins and reinvest in their businesses.”

Building on the power and strength of the Ace co-op, SAVINGSource consolidates supplier relationships for everyday essential goods and services, lowering costs, saving time and money, and reducing risk through a network of pre-vetted partners.

“SAVINGSource’s mission is simple,” said Jason Haddad, manager of SAVINGSource at Ace Hardware Corporation. “From delivery vehicles and digital signage to office supplies and facility maintenance, the program partners with more than 50 suppliers that deliver real value through expert negotiation and tailored solutions.”

Retailers partnering with SAVINGSource benefit from:

No-cost savings assessments to uncover opportunities

Supplier negotiations and contract management to secure better rates

Ongoing monitoring and reporting to ensure sustained savings

Tailored solutions customized to each retailer’s footprint and needs

“Ace SAVINGSource has saved me a lot of dollars over the years, and I have learned to check them first on any purchase,” said Jaret Gordon, owner & CEO of Gordon’s Ace Hardware. “They have already negotiated the best deal. I’ve purchased forklifts, phones, copy machines, and much more. There is strength in numbers — they have buying power, and every time, SAVINGSource has saved me money.”

As the retail landscape continues to evolve and SAVINGSource enters its next decade, the program remains committed to helping independent and multi-location retailers thrive by reducing costs and strengthening long-term business health.

Those looking to learn more about SAVINGSource can visit: https://savingsource.com/.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,700 locally owned and operated stores around the globe, while providing the best products, services, and operating methods to more than 5,200 Ace retail stores in the United States. Ace Hardware’s family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution, and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

SOURCE Ace Hardware

