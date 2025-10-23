Build-A-Bear Workshop Appoints Carmen Flores as Senior Vice President of eCommerce & Digital Experiences

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 22, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. today announced the appointment of Carmen Flores as Senior Vice President, eCommerce & Digital Experiences.

Flores will be responsible for leading the continued expansion of Build-A-Bear's eCommerce business and defining the company's global digital experience strategy. Partnering closely with the Brand and Technology teams, she will strengthen engagement and deliver personalized, seamless interactions that bring the brand's signature joy and emotional connection to life across all channels. Carmen will report directly to David Henderson, Chief Revenue Officer.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Carmen to the Build-A-Bear family," said David Henderson, Chief Revenue Officer, Build-A-Bear Workshop. "Her extensive experience and forward-thinking approach to digital transformation are exactly what we need as we continue to scale our reach and elevate the guest journey across all channels. We look forward to her leadership in advancing our e-commerce platform and enhancing our digital experiences."

"Build-A-Bear has created one of the most beloved brands, defined by its deep emotional connection with consumers," said Carmen Flores. "I'm thrilled to join the company and honored to build upon its success by delivering world-class digital experiences that deepen engagement and feel as joyful and personal as our Workshops. The opportunity for eCommerce growth is vast, and I look forward to unleashing its full potential alongside this great team."

Flores is a seasoned digital commerce executive with more than a decade of leadership experience driving transformation and growth across global consumer brands. She joins Build-A-Bear following senior roles at The LEGO Group, where she led digital growth at unprecedented scale across the Americas through an omnichannel transformation and modernized the brand's digital ecosystem, and at Richemont, where she relaunched Montblanc's digital business through a full replatforming to elevate the customer experience. Earlier in her career, she held eCommerce roles at L'Oréal USA, where she drove triple-digit growth for major beauty brands on Amazon.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear

