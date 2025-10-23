Central Bark® Names Michele Whaley New Vice President of Marketing

Franchise Marketing Veteran Joins Leadership Team to Accelerate Brand Momentum and Franchisee Success

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 23, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Central Bark®, the premier whole dog care franchise and industry pioneer, today announced the appointment of Michele Whaley as Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Whaley will lead brand strategy, marketing innovation and franchise support to drive growth and strengthen system-wide performance.

"Michele brings an exceptional track record of building franchise brands through data-driven marketing, strong collaboration and a deep understanding of the customer journey," said Bob Crawford, CEO of Central Bark. "Her leadership will play a pivotal role in amplifying our brand story, supporting franchisees and ensuring more dogs and families experience the difference of Central Bark's Whole Dog Care philosophy."

At Central Bark, Whaley will oversee all aspects of marketing strategy, including brand development, digital engagement, consumer insights and franchisee marketing support designed to enhance customer experience and loyalty.

"Central Bark is driving innovation and growth across the dog care industry, and I'm grateful to be part of that momentum," said Whaley. "This role allows me to combine two of my greatest passions—dogs and franchise marketing—and I'm excited to help build on the brand's success."

Whaley brings more than two decades of marketing leadership experience across franchise, hospitality and wellness industries. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Marketing for FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, where she led marketing operations and franchise communications for more than 600 locations nationwide. She has also held executive marketing roles with Front Burner Brands (The Melting Pot) and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, driving brand expansion, franchise engagement and integrated marketing success.

Whaley's appointment comes as Central Bark continues to build on a year of strong systemwide growth fueled by strategic expansion, exceptional franchise execution and growing customer demand for its Whole Dog Care approach.

Whaley is based in Sarasota, Florida, where she lives with her dog, Bear.

About Central Bark

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For more than 20 years, the brand has grown to over 43 locations across 16 states. The company hosts over two million dog visits annually. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkfranchising.com or call 866-799-2275.

