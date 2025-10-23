Dave’s Hot Chicken Enters Wyoming with Three New Locations

October 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // WYOMING— Dave’s Hot Chicken is turning up the heat once again – this time in Wyoming. The brand announced a franchise agreement with Montana Chicken Company to develop three locations across the state.

Montana Chicken Company, comprised of Benjamin Quinlan, brothers Wyatt and Luke Prime, and Al Graziano, is one of Dave’s Hot Chicken’s most dynamic ownership groups and among the youngest franchisees in the system.

“We’ve been fortunate to grow with Dave’s Hot Chicken from the very beginning, and expanding into Wyoming is a natural next step for our team,” said Benjamin Quinlan. “Our group is driven and passionate about building something special with this brand. We’ve seen firsthand how much people love Dave’s in Montana.”

Montana Chicken Company’s expansion into Wyoming follows significant progress in its original development territory of Montana. Their Billings location is currently open, with Missoula slated to open in November 2025, followed by Great Falls.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has captured the hearts and taste buds of guests with its crave-worthy menu. Specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders, sliders, and bites with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese, and crispy, seasoned Fries or Cheese Fries.

“Ben, Wyatt, Luke, and Al represent the next generation of Dave’s Hot Chicken operators,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “I’m continually impressed by how involved this group is in the day-to-day operations. They’re in their restaurants, leading their teams, and making sure every guest has the kind of experience that defines our brand.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block.

