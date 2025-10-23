Great American Cookies Adds New Location in Mississippi

October 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. is continuing to broaden its presence in Mississippi with the opening of a new Great American Cookies in Hattiesburg. The new store marks the first location in Hattiesburg.

“Mississippi has truly embraced the Great American Cookies brand, and we are thrilled to bring our fresh-baked treats and signature Cookie Cakes to Hattiesburg,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies. “For nearly five decades, our brand has been dedicated to helping our fans celebrate life’s moments, from major milestones to everyday occasions, and we look forward to creating even more sweet memories with the Hattiesburg community.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies™, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

SOURCE FAT Brands

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.