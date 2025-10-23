Playa Bowls Signs Master Franchise Agreement in Canada

October 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // BELMAR, N.J. – Playa Bowls has announced a master franchise agreement with Eat Up Canada Inc.

“This agreement marks a major step in our strategy to introduce our great-tasting menu full of health conscious options to new markets,” said John Cappasola, CEO of Playa Bowls. “George Heos and Alex Gerzon are exactly the kind of operators we look to partner with; they are proven brand stewards and developers with deep expertise in scaling successful restaurant concepts. From building a 50-unit Firehouse Subs portfolio to spearheading other emerging brands’ entrances into Canada, George and Alex bring the operational excellence, local insights, and passion for growth.”

After decades of restaurant industry experience with brands including KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Boston Pizza, and Recipe, George Heos and Alex Gerzon, the founders behind Eat Up Canada, successfully built a 50-unit Firehouse Subs portfolio in Canada. In the brief time since founding the current business two years ago, they've scaled Pokeworks to 8 Canadian locations and also developed the MightyBird fast casual concept. With deep expertise in franchise development, real estate, operations, supply chain and marketing, Eat Up Canada is uniquely positioned to support expansion of Playa Bowls into Canada.

“Playa Bowls is exactly the kind of brand we look for,” said George Heos, Co-Founder of Eat Up Canada, Inc. “Our team specializes in introducing U.S. restaurant concepts to the Canadian market. Bringing a superfruit bowl brand into our portfolio allows us to tap into the demand for better-for-you dining at a time when consumers are more health-conscious than ever.”

“From the moment we experienced Playa Bowls, we were impressed,” said Alex Gerzon, Co-Founder of Eat Up Canada, Inc. “We believe Playa Bowls is perfectly positioned for the Canadian market, and we’re excited to bring its vibrant energy and community-focused experience to neighborhoods across Canada.”

