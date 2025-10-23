Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Kalamazoo, Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Oct. 22, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services is building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Lisa and Jeff Vander Ploeg have opened a new location to serve all of Kalamazoo County.

Born and raised in West Michigan, Jeff spent 26 years with medtech giant Stryker, while Lisa was a stay-at-home mom before becoming a paraprofessional at their children's school. As they began thinking about their next chapter, the couple wanted something that would keep them rooted in the Kalamazoo community while making a meaningful impact. Having supported aging parents and grandparents on both sides, the Vander Ploegs saw firsthand how important it is to offer care that eases the burden on families.

"When Jeff wanted to do something different, we started exploring new avenues," said Lisa. "With Seniors Helping Seniors®, we liked the idea of making a difference in the community." Vander Ploeg continued, "It's about helping grandparents or someone's mom. We're also able to hire people and help them make a living while filling a need in the community."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care.

"We prioritize the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Lisa and Jeff Vander Ploeg as new franchisee Partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Michigan."

