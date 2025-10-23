Waterloo Turf Announces Director of Operations, Breann Loffing

October 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // AUSTIN, TX. – Waterloo Turf has appointed Breann Loffing to the role of Director of Operations.

Loffing brings 2 decades’-worth of franchise experience to the Waterloo Turf executive team, with a special focus on the property restoration industry. She has held a variety of roles in project management, creating scalable processes & procedures, and building strong franchisee/franchisor relationships.

“Breann exemplifies a mastery of franchising; her expertise in the restoration and home improvement space is what makes her the perfect fit for this role,” said Tim Lovett, CEO of Waterloo Turf. “Bringing Breann onboard is indicative of larger growth plans for Waterloo Turf in the coming months and years. We are excited to see what she accomplishes as the newest member of our executive team.”

Loffing is looking forward to digging into the current Waterloo Turf systems to streamline and create efficient tools for current and future franchisees.

