Crumbl and Subway Franchisees Sign Multi-Unit Franchise Deal with Konala

October 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // Coeur d’Alene, ID – Experienced franchisees Jay and McKay Bickmore have signed a three-unit franchise deal with Konala. The brothers plan to bring Konala to the St. George, Utah area.

The Bickmores grew up in the restaurant business. Their family has owned and operated more than 100 Subway locations over the past three decades, giving them a lifelong foundation in franchising. Jay spent two decades helping manage and own Subway stores throughout Utah before expanding into new concepts. In 2020, he diversified into Crumbl, developing eight locations in Orlando and seven others between Texas and Alabama. Now, the brothers are joining forces to bring Konala to their home state.

“Franchising is in our DNA,” said Jay Bickmore. “We’ve seen firsthand what it takes to build strong, lasting brands, and Konala has that same foundation.”

For McKay Bickmore, the decision was both personal and practical. “When I first discovered Konala, it immediately stood out because it’s exactly what I’ve been looking for as a customer,” he said. “It’s hard to find food that’s quick and convenient but still makes you feel good about what you’re eating. Then once we met the team, saw the operations, and tasted the food, I knew I had to get in on the ground floor. It’s the perfect blend of healthy, simple, and craveable.”

