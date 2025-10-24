Golden Corral® Marks 25 Years of Military Appreciation Night to Honor America’s Heroes

America’s leading buffet celebrates U.S. service members and veterans with free meals and fundraising for Disabled American Veterans

October 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // RALEIGH, N.C. – Golden Corral invites all active-duty military, retirees, reservists, guardsmen, and veterans to enjoy a complimentary dinner buffet and beverage on Tuesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, from 4 p.m. until close for its 25th Annual Military Appreciation Night.

In addition to offering free meals to our nation’s heroes, Golden Corral is continuing its partnership with Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Local DAV chapters will be stationed at restaurants beginning Monday, Oct. 27, where guests can contribute through direct donations or by rounding up at the register. All proceeds will go toward providing essential services to disabled veterans and their families in the local communities served by DAV chapters across the country.

“Military Appreciation Night is always a highlight of our year,” said Lance Trenary, CEO of Golden Corral. “Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, this tradition has given team members and our guests the chance to connect with those who have served, hear their stories, and come together in gratitude and respect. Watching people from every background unite in support of our military heroes is profoundly moving and serves as a powerful reminder of why this tradition matters so much.”

In 2024, Golden Corral served more than 185,000 complimentary “Thank You” meals and raised more than $1 million for local DAV chapters on Military Appreciation Night. Since the inception of Military Appreciation Night in 2001, the brand has provided nearly 6.7 million free meals and raised over $20 million for active-duty military personnel and veterans nationwide.

The Military Appreciation Night offer is available at all Golden Corral locations for dine-in only and does not extend to spouses, friends, or other family members. Military identification is not required to receive the complimentary meal.

Beyond the annual event, Golden Corral supports military families year-round through Camp Corral, a nonprofit that provides summer camp experiences for children of wounded, ill, and fallen service members at no cost. Since 2011, Golden Corral and DAV have helped raise over $19 million for Camp Corral, giving thousands of children the chance to enjoy life-changing camp experiences.

This year, Golden Corral also launched its inaugural fundraising partnership with Project Healing Waters, a nonprofit dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of veterans and active-duty military through therapeutic fly fishing activities. The effort exceeded its first-year goal of $175,000, with plans to expand fundraising and its impact in the years ahead.

Golden Corral’s legendary, endless buffet features an abundant variety of quality, scratch-made dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests can choose from over 150 items, including USDA grilled-to-order steaks, pork, seafood, and shrimp, alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mac and cheese, fresh salads, and more. In addition to its long-time favorites, Golden Corral regularly introduces new recipes, making it a restaurant destination with something for everyone.

To find a nearby Golden Corral, visit GoldenCorral.com/locations or order online at GoldenCorral.com/order-online.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. Golden Corral restaurants are 99% locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. In 2023, Golden Corral was recognized as one of the nation’s top 50 “Most Loved Brands” by Yelp. They were also recognized for valuing their customers and providing excellent customer service by Newsweek, “America’s Best Customer Service 2024.” In addition, Golden Corral has received multiple workplace awards in recognition of their deep-rooted culture. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and have more recently partnered with Project Healing Waters, an organization that helps active military service personnel and Veterans in need through a dedicated, developed curriculum of fly fishing, fly casting, fly tying, and fly rod building. Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill, or fallen service members. For more information, visit GoldenCorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

About DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. In 2022, DAV honored Golden Corral with the National Adjutant’s Circle award. Learn more at DAV.org.

SOURCE Golden Corral

###

Media Contact:

Laron Roland

469.951.0455

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.