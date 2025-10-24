Grand Opening of Newtown Square Paris Baguette Café on October 24th

October 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA – Paris Baguette continues along a trajectory with her upcoming bakery café Grand Opening.

On October 24th, Grand Opening events will include a free pastry for the first 100 guests in line at 10am, followed by a Ribbon Cutting ceremony at 11am. Free samples will be available.

The Newtown Square development is being led by franchisee Vicky Yan. With a background in finance and analytics, Newtown Square resident Yan is bringing her passion for baking and community connection to life with the opening of her Paris Baguette café. After a decade in the corporate world, Yan wanted to invest in something meaningful close to home — something that combined her entrepreneurial drive with her love for high-quality food and hospitality.

Recognizing a gap in the local market for a bakery café experience, she saw Paris Baguette as the perfect fit. What began as a personal passion has now grown into a multi-unit vision, with two additional locations already in the works.

“Opening my first Paris Baguette in Newtown Square is incredibly exciting — it’s the community I live in and love, ” said Yan, franchise owner of Paris Baguette Newtown Square.

“I’ve always believed that great food brings people together, and I’m proud to introduce a brand that reflects the quality, warmth, and care I want to share with my neighbors. This is just the beginning. I can’t wait to grow with the community and make Paris Baguette a local favorite.

“In our cafes we like to say, ‘Happy to see you. Happier to serve you. ’ And we know Vicky will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in her neighborhood."

