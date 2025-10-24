H&R Block to Release Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results on November 6, 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 23, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- H&R Block, Inc. will report fiscal 2026 first quarter results on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after the New York Stock Exchange market close. At that time, a copy of the press release and presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website.

A conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, November 6, 2025. During the conference call the company will discuss fiscal 2026 first quarter results, outlook, and give a general business update. To join live, participants must register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI38277db3cc6d455fb5f9b3dda471ac3d. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Please join approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The webcast can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rxcxh3vo/lan/en/ and will be available for replay 2 hours after the call is concluded and continuing for 90 days.

SOURCE H&R Block

###

