Metal Supermarkets Honors Franchisee Achievements and Celebrates Milestones at Annual Conference

October 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // Toronto, Ontario – The Metal Supermarkets franchise network recently converged in Hollywood Beach, Florida at its 2025 Franchisee Conference, a dynamic three-day event that inspires, connects and celebrates exceptional franchisee achievements from the past year. Held from September 18-20, the “Building on Strength. Executing for Growth!”–themed conference brought together Metal Supermarkets franchisees and corporate staff from across North America and the United Kingdom to network, share insights on the future of the business system and recognize top-performing franchisees and stores.

“Our 2025 fiscal year was a success for Metal Supermarkets and our franchisees,” said Ryan Pryznyk, President and CEO of Metal Supermarkets. “We want to recognize the hard work of our dedicated franchisees who drive the success of our stores across our network.”

The conference offered franchisees the opportunity to attend presentations from Metal Supermarkets’ Head Office staff, engage in interactive discussions, and network with fellow franchisees. They also had the opportunity to share ideas and learn from one another while gaining further insights into the brand’s status, business plans and vision for the future.

With over 140 attendees present, the annual awards banquet honored top-performing franchisees for a variety of achievements. A number of franchisees received top awards, including:

Matthew White, the Bill Mair Franchisee of the Year Award: White, the owner and franchisee of two stores in Edmonton, Alberta and one store in Winnipeg, Manitoba, was recognized for his outstanding achievement and commitment to the business by demonstrating strength in performance, operational excellence and a true dedication to the brand.

Denette and Greg Gallman, the Customer Service Award: The Gallmans are the franchisees of Metal Supermarkets Charleston in South Carolina. Since their store opened in 2022, they have maintained a 96% Net Promoter Score that reflects consistently high levels of customer service and loyalty. This is the second time they have been recognized for their superior customer service, having previously won the award in 2023.

Jason Frank, the Rookie of the Year Award: This award recognizes a new franchisee who has opened a Metal Supermarkets store within the past two years and demonstrates strong sales growth and exceptional customer service. Frank has opened two Metal Supermarkets stores in the past two years – Metal Supermarkets Denver (Englewood) and Metal Supermarkets Colorado Springs – with plans to open a third location soon. He has achieved excellent sales results and shown a dedication to the Metal Supermarkets brand.

Virag Patel, the Sales Growth Award: Patel, the owner and franchisee of Metal Supermarkets Rockford in Illinois, was awarded the Sales Growth Award for achieving an impressive year-over-year sales growth.

Chris Hare, the Safety Leadership Award: Recognized for his commitment to safety, Hare, the owner and franchisee of eight Metal Supermarkets stores in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Ottawa, Ontario, was recognized for best exemplifying the brand’s core value of “operating in a safe environment”.

