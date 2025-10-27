Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Celebrates Sold-Out “The Better Retreat” in Nashville

October 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // MADISON, N.J. – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC celebrated its sold-out annual “The Better Retreat” last week in Nashville, TN. The three-day event brought together BHGRE® affiliated brokers, agents and brokerage staff to sharpen their competitive edge in today’s fast-moving market. With a dynamic agenda centered on professional growth, productivity and differentiation, the retreat delivered actionable strategies to help drive success across the network.

Building on the energy of the retreat, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand opened registration for The Better Retreat 2026, already drawing more than 150 early sign-ups from across the network. Attendees also participated in the brand’s Trendmakerâ„ Accreditation Course, with nearly 200 agents completing the course during the event, helping extend lifestyle-focused learning and insights across the BHGRE system. The brand also announced the upcoming release of its 2026 Design Trends Moving Real Estate report “Weaving the Story of Home.”

Brokerage leaders participated in sessions focused on recruiting, retention and M&A as core strategies for scaling and strengthening their businesses. Discussions also explored strategic planning, leadership development and the evolving role of AI and technology in brokerage operations.

Agents refined their approach to today’s market through sessions on pricing strategies, negotiation skills, and productivity. Hands-on workshops around marketing, social media branding, and networking offered practical takeaways, while demonstrations of AI and tech tools showcased new ways to support client service and business development.

Attendees also had the opportunity to take the brand’s Trendmakerâ„ Accreditation Course, which offers a deep dive into current home design trends and evolving homebuyer preferences, helping affiliated real estate professionals better align with what today’s consumers value most. Those who complete the course become Home Trends Specialists.

The Trendmaker course draws on proprietary lifestyle insights from the Better Homes & Gardens media brand and curated content from industry leaders, creating a powerful connection between the Better Homes & Gardens media brand and the BHGRE brand. Since its launch in 2008, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand has leveraged these insights to help affiliated brokers and agents understand how Americans live and what they’re looking for next.

“The Better Retreat helps our network stay ahead, think bigger and build stronger businesses,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. “Lifestyle is part of our identity. It connects the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand to the way people live and gives our affiliated agents the perspective to deliver exceptional service. When agents understand how people live, they can guide every decision, whether it’s finding the right home or preparing to sell one.”

The Better Retreat featured two mainstage sessions, including a special performance by singer-songwriter Jessi Alexander. Speakers included Jason Pantana, real estate coach and trainer with Tom Ferry International, who led his popular seminar Marketing Edge; Jill Waage, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of Premium Publishing at People Inc., who revealed the hottest home design trends buyers are loving now; and Caleb Silver, Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia and host of The Express podcast, who offered a financial lens on market dynamics.

Brand leaders also took the stage, including Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate; David Marine, CMO of Anywhere Franchise Brands; and Leah Wright, Director of Brand Marketing. Together, they shared strategic updates, inspiration and a forward-looking vision for the brand and its network.

With a sold-out crowd and a lineup of influential voices across real estate, media and finance, The Better Retreat reinforced Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network’s commitment to innovation, education, and lifestyle-driven service. As the industry continues to evolve, the brand remains focused on equipping affiliated real estate professionals with the insights and tools to help lead with confidence and serve today’s consumers with clarity and purpose.

SOURCE Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

