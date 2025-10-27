HOODZ Comes to Hawaii With New Franchise Location Opening

October 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // HAWAII – HOODZ is opening a new franchise location in Aiea, Hawaii.

The franchise location will open in November, and will be owned and operated by Jeremy Schmalfeldt. Jeremy has been the General Manager of BELFOR Hawaii since 2014, and is the co-founder of Dips & Drips, a wellness venture that has gradually evolved into a full-fledged brand that connects people through healing experiences. In his free time, Jeremy is an active member of his local chamber of commerce and local organizations such as the HawaiÊ»i Restaurant Association (HRA), HawaiÊ»i Lodging & Tourism Association (HLTA), and countless others.

“As someone who has a wide range of entrepreneurial experiences, from managing corporate operations to launching creative brands, I felt that now was the time to go into business with a company that would empower me to make a difference in my community,” said Jeremy Schmalfeldt, owner of HOODZ of Hawaii. “This, combined with my familiarity with the expansive BELFOR Franchise Group family of brands, made my decision to franchise with HOODZ fairly simple. I am very excited to represent HOODZ on a local scale while building a business that helps keep commercial kitchens and local businesses running smoothly.”

HOODZ ensures that restaurant and facility kitchen operations are in full compliance with local laws and national standards. From its proprietary proactive scheduling platform to customary before and after photo reports, HOODZ has the tools, equipment, and communication to make any and all commercial kitchen cleaning a hassle-free experience.

Nathan Willard, President of HOODZ, is committed to honoring the brand’s focus on keeping customers’ kitchen exhaust systems fully compliant with local regulations and fire safety codes: “HOODZ is seeing an increase in demand for overall commercial cooking throughout the U.S., driven by the rise of eating out and food delivery platforms. With that comes a great deal of grease vapors released into the kitchen exhaust system. As Jeremy and his team begin providing professional and reliable service across their community, the HOODZ team looks forward to hearing about all the great work they will accomplish.”

Since its founding in 1972, HOODZ is a trusted name in kitchen exhaust cleaning and maintenance. The brand services facilities within the restaurant, health care, and government fields. Beyond everyday kitchen cleaning and maintenance, HOODZ provides full system inspections to help ensure kitchen exhaust systems fully adhere to all essential local fire codes and regulations. As a customer-first company, HOODZ is committed to providing an expert clean while adhering to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA 96) standards.

