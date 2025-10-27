Martinizing Cleaners Expands in Green Bay With Acquisition of Five Lindeman’s Cleaning Locations Through Clean Exit Program

October 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // NAPLES, FLA. -- Martinizing® Cleaners has announced its expansion in the greater Green Bay area. After purchasing Lindeman’s Cleaning, a 70-year-old local company, through its “Clean Exit” program, Martinizing Cleaners re-branded and updated the stores and partnered with new franchisees Cory and Trisha Spice.

Clean Brands, which owns Martinizing Cleaners, created the “Clean Exit” program to provide existing, unaffiliated dry cleaning and laundromat owners with a seamless exit strategy. After acquiring existing companies, Clean Brands makes upgrades, including Martinizing Cleaners branding, delivery vehicles, signage, integrating GreenEarth® Cleaning solutions, updating systems and technology, along with improving lighting, flooring, and other cosmetic enhancements.

Cory Spice is a CPA and Green Bay native who has been a leader or owner of several regional companies in a variety of industries. Trisha Spice also grew up in the area and is a well-known artist who sells her work in Brown and Door County.

The Spices are already deeply committed to serving their community, as Trisha Spice frequently donates her art to local nonprofits, including live painting performances for OnStage4 Cancer and Green Bay Community Church. Cory Spice has also served on multiple boards of directors for local organizations such as Brown County United Way, MyTeam Triumph, Bellin College of Nursing, and Peshtigo National Bank.

“Lindeman’s Cleaning has been a trusted part of the Green Bay community for more than 70 years, and it’s a name that many residents have grown to love,” said Cory Spice. “We’re thrilled to carry forward that legacy while strengthening it with the power and reputation of the Martinizing brand, and at the same time embracing the future of garment care with modern, eco-friendly solutions.”

“This was one of our first acquisitions after launching the Clean Exit program, and it represents exactly why we created it,” said Joseph Hebeka, Vice President of Franchise Re-Development for Clean Brands. “I am beyond grateful that I had the opportunity to help Cory and Trisha transition these locations over to Martinizing Cleaners while still preserving the legacy and hard work that Lindemans’ Cleaning has put in for over 70 years.”

The existing leadership and staff of the former Lindeman’s Cleaners locations will remain with the Martinizing Cleaners franchises. Working with Martinizing leadership, the Spices have implemented new best practices for quality control and efficiency while introducing GreenEarth Cleaning to the Green Bay market.

“Our family is grateful to call this community home,” said Trisha. “This is more than just dry cleaning; this is giving people back valuable time, supporting local growth, and investing in the place we love. We’re excited to serve Greater Green Bay for years to come.”

