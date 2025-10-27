Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Eric Shank Earns Standing Ovation at World Expo for Growth in Catonsville, MD

October 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // CATONSVILLE, Md. – For Minuteman Press franchise owner Eric Shank, World Expo 2025 was a full-circle moment and the culmination of all of his hard work as the former Manager and now Owner of Minuteman Press in Catonsville, MD. Eric’s origin story with Minuteman Press goes back even further, as he was previously a Field Rep for the Mid-Atlantic Region from 2013-2019. In August of 2019, Eric made the transition to Store Manager, where he was a tremendous help in growing the business for nearly six years.

In May of 2025, Eric officially purchased the business. In his first full month as owner, Eric hit new sales milestones that put him on track to join the President’s Club next year based on this year’s gross sales. At World Expo 2025, Eric was presented with an award on stage, where he received a rousing standing ovation from his fellow owners and everyone in attendance who have come to know Eric during his 12 years as part of the Minuteman Press family.

In the following interview, Eric shares his love of printing, his transition from the field to Minuteman Press in Catonsville, his keys to growth and success, and what that standing ovation at World Expo 2025 really meant to him.

What did you do before Minuteman Press?

“My first, real job was back in 1999 in a very small quick print shop, I was trained to run a small offset press, and quickly found a passion for the printing industry and all that goes with it. Over the course of the next seven years, I tried to learn all aspects of the printing industry as well as educating myself on how to run a successful small business. The owner saw my passion and was very helpful in educating me on how he got started, and the proper steps to run a small business.

There came a point where I wanted to further my career. I took a new position at a much larger print shop as a Pressman on a Heidelberg Speedmaster. Here I learned about large-scale print production and all that comes with it. I was eventually laid off during a tough time for the shop. I was out of work and looking for a new position. Long story short, I made it through some very extensive interviews and became the Field Representative for Minuteman Press International in the Mid-Atlantic Region.”

What is your history with Minuteman Press?

I became a Field Representative in March of 2013 and held that position until August of 2019. I became an employee at Minuteman Press of Catonsville in August of 2019. The owners were moving out of state to retire and they entrusted me to manage the entire business. Initially, I had to hire staff and get them acclimated as quickly as possible. Over the course of the next six years, my primary concerns were to put out top quality products and grow sales by building relationships with the current customer base as well as new clients.

The former management team focused primarily on digital printing and did not offer signage, apparel, or promotional products, etc. My initial marketing efforts went toward our current customer base on new products that we could offer them besides digital print. We saw a spike in sales quickly in the first two years. I then turned my attention toward attracting new customers to our location with direct mail marketing efforts, email marketing, tried and true outside sales, and the Internet Marketing Program/SEM+ provided by the home office.”

“I truly believe once you set a standard and create a reputation in your community, word-of-mouth is one of the best forms of growth there is and will spiral in a positive way. Since August of 2019 we have quadrupled sales.” -Eric Shank

What does it mean to you to officially become the owner of Minuteman Press in Catonsville?

“It has been quite a journey going from a Press Operator in a small shop to working for Minuteman Press International as a Field Support Specialist to now finally embracing the dream that I’ve always had which is owning my own business. I have always been an entrepreneur at heart but after working at the corporate office and gaining the knowledge that I received during my time there, it has fully equipped me with the tools necessary to run a successful printing and marketing company. My family and I are very excited about what the future holds.

Breaking new sales records for our business was a huge milestone for us. More importantly, it helped us achieve our overall goal for the last six years, which is to become a member of the President’s Club next year based on 2025 gross sales. I cannot express what it means to me to soon become part of this elite club of top-performing Minuteman Press franchise owners.”

At the World Expo, you received a huge ovation for your achievements. What was that experience like for you?

“Being presented with an award at the World Expo was such an overwhelming experience. I can hardly put it into words. Having all my former colleagues there as well as all the franchise owners was such an honor. I appreciate and respect all the hard work that goes into running these businesses as well as all the efforts from the support staff. The home office staff is made up of some of the best people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Having them in that room with me was such a privilege and all the pats on the back is something I will cherish forever.”

What are your key takeaways from attending the World Expo?

“I felt this year‘s World Expo was the best Minuteman Press has put together yet. Working for the corporate office, I loved all the information I received from the breakout sessions as it helped me educate the owners when I went back to work. Now, as an owner, my eyes have been opened even more at the value of the Vendor Show. I purchased two pieces of equipment that our shop desperately needed at a discounted rate. All of the new relationships that MPIHQ has made with new vendors was eye-opening as well. It has given me the ability to offer new products and services that I didn’t know were possible. Leaving the Expo, I was more motivated than ever to crank sales up to another level.”

How would you describe your community?

“Our business community is made up of a lot of nonprofits, schools and churches. We work really hard in giving very competitive pricing to that part of our customer base, which in return helps the community overall as it gives them the ability to have stronger marketing efforts and further outreach to their clients. Education and training materials are our mainstays, and our biggest growth area is custom branded apparel.”

“The Minuteman Press International Internet Marketing Program has been by far our best marketing platform. Half of our Top 10 customers have come from Internet Marketing leads.” -Eric Shank

Coming from your unique perspective, what has the support from Minuteman Press been like for you?

“Minuteman Press International has always had a very strong support system. Our local support staff is tremendous in helping us manage and grow our business. Regional VP Bob Heimbuch is a tremendous asset to the Minuteman Press support system; he is there for us time and time again. The corporate offices support system is vital to our growth.”

What are the rewards of owning your business?

“For me, the biggest reward is being able to have a flexible schedule as I have three young children with very busy schedules. Having a fantastic staff has allowed me the flexibility to be there for them in every aspect of their lives, and to me this is priceless. Being a former employee in print shops, I understand what it feels like to be undervalued. Being a business owner has given me the ability to take care of my staff in the way that I would have wanted someone to take care of me.”

What advice do you have for other owners?

“Surround yourself with good quality people. Having a staff that cares about your customer base and the products you put out is huge for your business. As a business owner, you cannot grow if you do not have a solid support group around you. I would also say to never let your customers down. Never miss a deadline, never give an inferior product, and never treat them as a number. Customers like to feel appreciated. If you can make this your primary focus, your business will only grow. This will lead to more trust and more sales.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Catonsville, MD, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/md/catonsville/.

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.

SOURCE Minuteman Press Franchise

###

Media Contact:

Chris Biscuiti

631-249-1370

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.