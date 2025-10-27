ServiceMaster Restore Partners With Monarch Weather To Deliver Hyperlocal, Actionable Forecasting

October 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA – ServiceMaster Restore’s partnership with Monarch Weather continues to set a new standard in proactive disaster preparedness. The two organizations are reshaping how restoration teams prepare for and respond to severe weather, delivering speed, accuracy and resilience when their communities need it most.

Monarch Weather’s uniquely human approach to forecasting is at the heart of the collaboration. Founded by meteorologists Crystal Egger and Kathryn Prociv, Monarch’s deep scientific expertise and timely communication paint a picture for clients that goes beyond raw data or reactive communications.

“We’re a woman-owned weather and climate data company, and we provide expert consulting,” Egger said. “That can be hard to find in this world of AI. The benefit of Monarch is that our clients aren’t left trying to interpret dozens of models on their own. We give them what they actually need to know.”

This ability to translate complex weather data into actionable insights creates immense value for ServiceMaster teams.

“All of us come from a broadcast background,” Prociv said. “We know how to break it down and answer the real question: ‘What does this mean for me?’”

ServiceMaster Restore teams benefit from this expertise and straightforward framing in emergencies. Working closely with the franchisor, Monarch provides focused communication and strategic decision-making guidance during critical weather events. Their proprietary Monarch View platform geolocates ServiceMaster Restore client sites and overlays hundreds of data layers to identify areas of need and streamline operations before, during and after storms.

“We’re giving ServiceMaster Restore hyperlocal situational weather awareness,” Egger said. “By constantly monitoring the weather, we help them stay proactive, not reactive. That means faster response times, smarter resource allocation and stronger community support.”

This data-driven approach played out during Hurricane Helene. Early predictions pointed at the hurricane crossing through Destin, Florida, but Monarch’s data said otherwise. They advised ServiceMaster Restore not to overcommit resources to the Destin area, and this advice ultimately benefitted the system, allowing owners to focus resources where they would be needed.

Overplanning and overcommitment of resources based on early or generalized predictions can lead to notable losses. With Monarch’s guidance, ServiceMaster Restore can avoid these hurdles and focus their efforts more effectively. This, in turn, allows them to build a presence where it will be needed and make themselves available to begin recovery efforts as soon as possible.

The impact of Monarch’s work is seen in other extreme weather events, too. From tornado outbreaks to inland flooding and wildfire smoke, the team continuously monitors evolving threats and communicates forecast timing, impacts and any uncertainties.

“We aren’t just saying, ‘It’s going to rain,’” Prociv said. “We’ll say, ‘This is the kind of day where subway stations could turn into waterfalls.’ That level of context makes all the difference.”

Monarch also provides rapid post-event analysis, like flood inundation mapping and air quality alerts, to help ServiceMaster Restore teams develop an even clearer picture of where they’re needed.

Most importantly, the partnership is grounded in empathy and trust. “We’ve walked in their shoes,” Prociv said. “We lead with the expertise that comes with our degrees, but we also lead with empathy. Crystal reported live when Joplin, Missouri, got leveled. That boots on the ground experience is so valuable.”

“This isn’t just data delivery,” Egger said. “We become an extension of their team. We’re with them on the calls, through the storms, and even supporting when their own families are affected.”

The partnership brings an advantage for franchisees. In a business where timing, accuracy and resource deployment can make or break a response period, having tailored weather insights in real time supports operational excellence.

From knowing exactly where to stage crews ahead of a hurricane to understanding whether a severe weather threat will materialize or fizzle out, Monarch helps franchisees work more efficiently, avoid unnecessary costs and improve their response times.

