American Family Care Celebrates Milestones and Sets Strategic Vision at Annual Franchise Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Family Care (AFC), the nation’s leading urgent care provider with more than 400 walk-in clinics across the United States, convened its expansive franchise network in Boston, MA, last month to celebrate accomplishments and define the vision for the year ahead at its annual franchise conference.

This year, the urgent care franchise achieved a major milestone—surpassing 400 locations nationwide—with plans for continued, rapid growth in the years to come. Michael Casey, Chief Development Officer, underscored the opportunity ahead, stating, “There is a large opportunity for consolidation in the market, which has been fragmented for so long. As the nation’s largest urgent care provider, we can adopt best-in-class operational practices and provide franchisees access to unmatched resources through our model to improve access to care.”

CEO Jeremy Morgan inspired franchisees to embrace what he described as a transformative moment for the organization—one fueled by bold innovation, accelerated growth, and an unwavering commitment to quality care. Last year, AFC marked a significant milestone with an equity investment from Lorient Capital, a private investment firm specializing in healthcare. Combined with the addition of several seasoned industry leaders, this partnership positions AFC for long-term success.

The conference also celebrated AFC’s dedicated providers, who collectively cared for more than 4 million patients over the past year. Today, the system includes approximately 3,500 physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. During the event, Chief Medical Officer Benjamin Barlow, MD, presented Provider of the Year Awards to Dr. Samrah Mansoor of Wichita, Kansas, and Wilton Kennedy, PA-C of Roanoke, Virginia, recognizing their exceptional dedication to patient care, leadership, and community service.

Several franchisees were also honored during the awards ceremony at Boston’s Museum of Science, including:

Best Patient Experience Award: AFC Denver City Park, Colorado

Rookie of the Year: AFC Old Bridge, New Jersey

Franchisee of the Year: Amanda Furiato, Pennsylvania

AFC continues to expand into new markets and welcome new franchisees across the United States. To learn more about owning an AFC franchise, visit https://afcfranchising.com/.

With more than 400 clinics nationwide, AFC provides urgent care, primary care, express lab testing, X-ray diagnostics, and vaccinations—serving millions of patients annually. To learn more, visit https://www.afcurgentcare.com/.

About American Family Care

Founded in 1982, American Family Care (AFC) pioneered the concept of convenient and eï¬€ective urgent care services, delivered through a nationwide network of more than 400 walk-in clinics. Today, AFC is the nation's largest provider of urgent care, generating more than $1 billion in system-wide sales annually, with 3,500 highly trained healthcare professionals treating over 4 million patients each year. AFC continues to be a leader in accessible healthcare, providing treatments for ï¬‚u, allergies, and everyday injuries, along with a comprehensive range of lab tests, x-rays, and occupational medicine services. Ranked #47 on the Entrepreneur® Franchise 500, AFC is one of the most admired brands in urgent care and franchising. For more information, visit americanfamilycare.com.

