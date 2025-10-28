HOODZ Comes to Pennsylvania With New Franchise Location Opening

October 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // PENNSYLVANIA – HOODZ is opening a new franchise location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The franchise location will open on November 1st, and will be owned and operated by husband and wife team Joe and Natalie Kovacic. Joe started a successful roustabout service company in 2009 and most recently worked for a company specializing in underground utilities. Natalie has a background in recruiting and HR, and is excited to bring her operations expertise to their new business.

“Natalie and I knew we wanted to choose a company with a business model that offers a wide range of services,” said Joe Kovacic, co-owner of HOODZ of North Pittsburgh & Youngstown. “For us, cooking and gathering around the table have always meant family. We look forward to providing much-needed services that help keep operations for local restaurants and other businesses running smoothly.”

Nathan Willard, President of HOODZ, is committed to honoring the brand’s focus on keeping customers’ kitchen exhaust systems fully compliant with local regulations and fire safety codes: “HOODZ is seeing a rise of eating out and food delivery platforms. With that comes a great deal of grease vapors released into the kitchen exhaust system. As Natalie and Joe begin providing professional and reliable service across their community, the HOODZ team looks forward to hearing about all the great work they will accomplish.”

SOURCE HOODZ

###

