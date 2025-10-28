Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. to Release Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 10, 2025

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 27, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ("Red Robin" or the "Company") today announced it will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2025 on Monday, November 10, 2025, after the market close, followed by a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-689-8560 which will be answered by an operator or by clicking Call Me™.

The conference call should be accessed at least 10 minutes prior to its scheduled start.

A replay will be available from approximately two hours after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the conference ID is 13756100. The replay will be available through Monday, November 17, 2025.

The call will be webcast live and later archived from the Company's Investor Relations website.

