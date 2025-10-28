Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Florida with opening in East Tampa and Lakeland, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services continues to grow by building a network of compassionate caregivers who form meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Local residents Tina Lauder and David Amato have opened two new locations to serve the East Tampa and the Lakeland community as well as surrounding communities.

For Lauder and Amato, this business is deeply personal. After caring for Lauder's mother during her health decline and witnessing the need for quality in-home care options, the couple was inspired to make a change. Through this experience, they recognized an urgent need for compassionate, reliable support that allows seniors to age in place with dignity. This became their new mission, and ultimately led them to open Seniors Helping Seniors® of East Tampa and Lakeland.

"When my mom passed, I knew I wanted to help other families avoid the same struggles we faced," said Lauder. "When we discovered Seniors Helping Seniors®, it felt like the perfect fit. The brand's mission spoke to our hearts and we felt that it allowed us to run a business in a way we knew could truly help the community."

Both Lauder and Amato come from corporate backgrounds, and are thrilled to take the leap into a new kind of business. Lauder brings over 30 years of experience in Corporate Human Resources while Amato worked in sales and operations. The couple sees their new business as both a culmination of their professional backgrounds, as well as a shared calling. "Working with Tina to bring our idea to life and leveraging both of our individual strengths has helped us grow exponentially," said Amato.

The demand for in-home care continues to rise, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care, and Seniors Helping Seniors® services is ready to meet them where they are, offering unique care services providing caregiver-client matching. This new location in East Tampa will focus specifically on serving aging populations in Plant City, Temple Terrace, Thonotosassa, New Tampa and Lakeland.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing compassion, trust, and connection," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "Tina and David embody those values perfectly. Their personal story and passion for helping others make them an incredible addition to our network, and we're thrilled to welcome them as franchise partners in East Tampa and Lakeland, Florida."

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.