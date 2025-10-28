Spherion Named On 2025 Franchise Times Top 400 List

October 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA — Spherion Staffing and Recruiting announced today that it has been named to the Franchise Times Top 400. The list recognizes the 400 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales.

“Our inclusion on the Franchise Times Top 400 reflects the dedication and heart of our franchise community,” said Kathy George, president of Spherion. “They show up every day with passion, resilience, and a true commitment to helping people find meaningful work while supporting the businesses that keep their local economies strong."

Franchise Business Review also named Molly Gaffney-Keebler, franchise owner of Spherion offices in Asheville, North Carolina, and Morristown, Tennessee, as a 2025 Franchise Rock Star. Gaffney-Keebler was recognized for her outstanding community leadership and her team’s swift workforce recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene, along with her ongoing support for women’s empowerment and local education initiatives.

Spherion brandishes the power of local through a network of independent and empowered franchisees. Each Spherion franchisee enriches their community through connecting and facilitating employment opportunities every day — and when they’re successful together, their investments flow back into the neighborhoods where they live and work. The power of Spherion is in its local roots.

