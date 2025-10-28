Strong Market Demand Spurs Spavia Day Spa’s New St. Augustine Franchise Agreement

October 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Spavia Day Spa is expanding its Florida presence with a new franchise agreement in St. Augustine, led by a former Spavia team member who is now stepping into ownership.

With its laid-back beach town charm, vibrant population growth, and health-conscious community, St. Augustine provides the perfect backdrop for Spavia’s elevated yet accessible wellness experience.The upcoming spa will deliver a carefully curated, resort-inspired environment designed to meet the needs of professionals, parents, and everyday wellness seekers looking to relax, recenter and renew.

The St. Augustine location will be owned and operated by Rebecca Schukayand Stephanie Edenfield, a mother-daughter team with prominent roots in the healthcare and wellness industry. Rebecca has worked as a registered nurse for over 15 years and is currently active in cardiac care at a local hospital. Stephanie started her wellness career after earning her massage therapy license and began working as a Licensed Massage Therapist and spa attendant at Spavia Ponte Vedra, a hands-on experience that inspired the family to pursue franchise ownership.

“Our journey with Spavia was personal from the start,” said Stephanie, who will serve as spa manager and oversee hiring, operations, and team development. “Working there helped me find a career I truly love, and after my mom came in for a treatment, she immediately noticed the Spavia difference– It was calm, professional, and welcoming in a way other spas just weren’t. That one visit sparked everything.”

The location will offer Spavia’s full menu of result-driven treatments including customized facials, therapeutic massages, revitalizing body treatments, and waxing. Guests can expect access to a calming spa retreat, plush robes and sandals, warm aromatherapy neck pillows, and a rotating selection of exotic teas, all designed to help guests relax, recenter, and renew.

“Rebecca and Stephanie are a fantastic example of the heart and purpose behind Spavia,” said Marty Langenderfer, CEO and Co-Founder of Spavia. “Having an existing team member step into ownership is a powerful reflection of our culture and the opportunities within our franchise model. Their combined backgrounds paired with their desire to serve their community make them the kind of owners we’re proud to support. This is the kind of leadership that continues to fuel our brand’s growth in Florida and across the country.”

