Wendy’s Canada Introduces Bold Hamburger Innovation with New Bull’s-Eye BBQ Cheeseburger – The Ultimate Sweet & Smoky Indulgence

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- Wendy’s® Canada is adding big and bold flavours to their menu lineup this season with the launch of the new Bull’s-Eye® BBQ Cheeseburger*. Available nationwide from November 3 to December 21, this craveable limited-time offer with a next-level BBQ experience combines smoky, sweet, and savoury flavours in every bite.

Crafted for true hamburger lovers, the Bull’s-Eye BBQ Cheeseburger features a Wendy’s signature square hamburger patty, made with fresh, never frozen 100% Canadian beef, layered with Applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, melty cheese, creamy mayonnaise, and topped with a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce all nestled on a freshly toasted brioche bun. It’s a delicious twist on the classic BBQ bacon cheeseburger; designed to satisfy the boldest cravings for Wendy’s fans and burger lovers alike.

“Wendy’s is bringing Canadians the BBQ heat all season long with the new Bull’s-Eye BBQ Cheeseburger,” said Liz Geraghty, International Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “As we celebrate 50 fresh years in Canada, we’re excited to deliver big, robust flavours like the irresistible Bull’s-Eye BBQ and Applewood smoked bacon combo that only Wendy’s can serve. Always fresh with 100% Canadian beef.”

50 Fresh, Flavourful Years of Innovation

Wendy’s Bull’s-Eye BBQ Cheeseburger is making its mark in Canada with a focus on local, fresh Canadian beef and craveable innovation. Wendy’s takes pride in sourcing fresh, quality ingredients locally whenever possible, like our Fresh Canadian beef, greenhouse-grown produce, and the 45 million pounds of Canadian-grown potatoes sourced each year for Wendy’s Hot & Crispy Fries.

Get It First – Only on Uber Eats

For hamburger fans eager to be first in line, Wendy’s is offering a one-week exclusive on delivery available with Uber Eats from October 27 to November 2, before the Bull’s-Eye BBQ Cheeseburger lands in restaurants nationwide.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.