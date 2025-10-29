Glo Tanning Expands Footprint with New Location in Little Rock, Arkansas

October 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // LITTLE ROCK, AR - Glo Tanning has announced the opening of its newest location in Little Rock, Arkansas, on November 8th, bringing the brand’s signature blend of tanning, skincare, and wellness services to the community.

The new studio is owned and operated by Josh and Megan Best, who continue to grow their footprint with the brand after opening their first Glo location just two years ago. Megan, who previously worked as a company recruiter for Glo, has seen firsthand the brand’s culture of empowerment and growth and is now bringing that experience to her own business expansion.

Glo Tanning is a franchise brand offering a comprehensive suite of wellness services, including UV and spray tanning, red light therapy, infrared sauna, and luxury skincare services. With over 100 locations open and 250 units in development, Glo Tanning provides franchisees with proven operational systems, comprehensive support infrastructure, and a luxury wellness concept designed for strong unit-level performance. Founded by Onyi Odunukwe, the brand is redefining accessible luxury in the wellness industry.

“Expanding into Little Rock marks an exciting step for Glo as we continue to grow across new communities,” said Onyi, CEO and Founder of Glo Tanning. “It’s especially meaningful to see this location led by Megan, who has been part of the Glo family from the inside and truly understands the culture and care that define our brand.”

