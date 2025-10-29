JETSET Pilates New Dr. Phillips Studio Opening

October 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // Orlando, FL. – JETSET Pilates is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its newest Florida studio in Dr. Phillips. The studio will officially open its doors in early November and celebrate with a grand opening celebration in early December, featuring vendors, giveaways, food, a live DJ, and access to discounted Founding Memberships, available for a limited time at $199 per month.

The studio is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Austin and Vinitha Wolak. Vinitha, who grew up in Orlando, first discovered Pilates on her own and was hooked after her very first class. She loved the workout so much that she immediately began researching Pilates concepts with the dream of opening her own studio in the community she calls home.

“I have lived all over the Orlando area, and have deep family ties in the community,” said Vinitha. “Opening studios with JETSET Pilates allows me to bring something I’m deeply passionate about to the community that shaped me. From the moment I tried my first class, I knew JETSET was the best experience I could share with others.”

Austin, originally from Sarasota, was introduced to Pilates by Vinitha and quickly became a dedicated client himself, having always held a passion for fitness. With their shared backgrounds as quality engineers in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, the couple saw JETSET’s as the perfect fit for their next venture.

With Orlando ranking the healthiest city in Florida, the Wolaks see Dr. Philips as a natural next step for JETSET Pilates, noting that community-area social gatherings and events are often centered around health and wellness. JETSET Pilates Dr. Phillips will offer 50-minute, high-end classes on custom reformers that combine strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements set to DJ-curated music. Each class is designed to strengthen, lengthen, and energize both body and mind, reflecting the studio’s mission to blend premium fitness with a community-driven experience for all levels.

